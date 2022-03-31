Advertisement

News 10 Weather: Strong winds bring big problems

Parts of the UP are still seeing plenty of snow on the ground.
By Colton Cichoracki and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The wind was certainly strong to kick off the day Thursday.

Jackson County Airport clocked gusts at 54 mph with Lansing reading 53 mph. The winds relax in the afternoon to the 15-20 mph range.

With lows in the upper 20s Thursday night, we can’t rule out the possibility of snow flurries. However, temperatures in the 40s and 50s are on deck.

Parts of the Upper Peninsula - including the Mackinac Bridge, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Northern Michigan University, and Michigan Technological University - are still seeing plenty of snow on the ground.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 31, 2022

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 31º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 1943
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1923
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1981
  • Jackson Record Low: 4º 1923

