In My View: Why do northern colleges play spring sports in March?
Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’ve been over this before -- why do northern colleges insist on playing spring sports in March weather?
No one profits, no one wins, it’s a waste of time and certainly money. More and more northern coaches are frustrated but whether they ever get their schedules moved back so that the experience is considered good -- like the fall and winter sports -- who knows?
It’s bad enough the outdoor pro teams in the spring fight the weather in this part of the country the way they do. Do they ever learn?
Next:
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.