In My View: Why do northern colleges play spring sports in March?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’ve been over this before -- why do northern colleges insist on playing spring sports in March weather?

No one profits, no one wins, it’s a waste of time and certainly money. More and more northern coaches are frustrated but whether they ever get their schedules moved back so that the experience is considered good -- like the fall and winter sports -- who knows?

It’s bad enough the outdoor pro teams in the spring fight the weather in this part of the country the way they do. Do they ever learn?

