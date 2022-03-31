Michigan retailers: Sales rising again after tough start to year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The year did not start easily for retail stores in Michigan. January, sales were down nation-wide and Michigan was not an exception. But, things may be looking up.

Thursday, the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) announced that retail sales were up overall in the February Retail Index survey. The survey is an indicator of the progress of the economy, which is used to produce monthly estimates of the total retail sales in Michigan.

Out of one hundred possible, the February Retail Index survey came in at 74.1, improving significantly over January’s 58.3.

59% of Michigan reported an increase in sales compared to January. However, 31% did note a decrease while another 10% reported no changes.

The majority of retailers, 77%, said they anticipate sales continuing to rise through May.

William J. Hallan is the President and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association.

“With a slower start to 2022 than preferred, it’s nice to see this rebound take place before spring,” Hallan said. “With the upcoming warmth and seasonal change, we hope to see Michigan shoppers come out of hibernation and visit local retailers. This early bounce-back could be an indication for a strong spring season in whole.”

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has also released promising data. They say not seasonally adjusted jobless rates increased in 12 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas during February.

Wayne Rourke is Associate Director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.

“Most of Michigan’s regional labor markets displayed only minor shifts in unemployment in February,” Rourke said. “Payroll jobs rose seasonally in government as classes resumed at area schools and universities, and a few metro areas were impacted by layoffs or recalls in the auto sector.”

