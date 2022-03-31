Advertisement

Learning more about the Hamilton performances at Wharton Center

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at the Wharton Center, learning more about Hamilton, which will be at Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center for Performing Arts until Saturday, April 10th.

We got the chance to talk to Bob Hoffman, the Public Relations Manager at Wharton Center, to find out what makes Hamilton so special and why so many people love the show. We also learned more about the current COVID policies for Hamilton shows at Wharton Center and how you can get tickets to one of the shows. Check out the videos to learn more!

