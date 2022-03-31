Advertisement

Lansing City Clerk hours extended for upcoming school election

By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Clerk’s Office in Lansing has extended its hours for early voting in preparation for the Lansing School District bond election.

In February, the Lansing School District Board of Education approved a resolution to hold a special election, which will ask district voters to consider the sale of bonds totaling nearly $130 million to finance projects for Lansing schools.

In addition to the regular hours of operation, the City Clerk’s election unit will be open on the weekend prior to election day on May 3.

The bonds would cover the cost of erecting, furnishing, and remodeling existing buildings, athletics facilities, parking areas, driveways and sites.

People can vote early by obtaining an absentee ballot. Voters within the Lansing School District can submit a signed request for an absentee ballot here.

Citizens voting can also drop off their ballots and absentee ballot applications with no postage at one of 15 secure drop boxes, which locations can be found at the Lansing Votes official website here.

More information about the Bond Proposal can be reviewed at the Lansing School District Website here.

