Hundreds of surveillance cameras updated, installed across MSU residence halls

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has made updates to the security cameras at many of its residence halls.

The cameras have been switched from analog to digital. MSU police said they had challenges with the older cameras, including the camera at Yakeley Hall that had been shut down for weeks due to a Chinese computer chip that was banned in 2020.

Read: MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing

The upgrade in cameras is the most recent improvement made since Grand Valley State University freshman Brendan Santo disappeared in October. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall.

Santo’s body was found in the Red Cedar River in January, about a mile and a half west of the area.

School officials all residence hall security cameras are fully operation and up-to-date.

More MSU news: Sparty survives early morning collision

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.