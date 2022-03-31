House raids, threats - Attorney in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case not concerned

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A defense attorney in the ongoing Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial says security is not a concern for him.

This comes after authorities investigated threats made against two attorneys and the judge in the federal case.

While arriving at the Grand Rapids courthouse, a reporter asked Josh Blanchard, “I see you guys have no extra security, should you have more security?”

“Who says we don’t have security?” Blanchard, who is representing Barry Croft in the federal case, responded. “Just because you can’t see our security?”

The reporter continued, “I imagine the judge is getting extra security. Should you guys be getting extra security?”

“I think we’re all comfortable with what they are doing for us,” Blanchard responded.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Yunker and Attorney Christopher Gibbons who is defending alleged ringleader Adam Fox were also allegedly threatened.

Last week, police and FBI agents raided a home in Hazel Park that may be tied to those threats.

Nobody has been arrested, but several things were taken from the home.

