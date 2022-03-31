Advertisement

High winds cause power outages around mid-Michigan

Wind gusts of close to 50mph caused some outages.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is experiencing high winds into Thursday and there’s already been an impact in the area.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, there were multiple outages in the area Thursday morning.

First Alert Forecast: Wind gusts near 50mph

In St Johns, about 500 to 60 customers were without power. DeWitt saw a similar situation with about 550 customers without power.

At the time of this article, both outages had crews assigned to them.

You can check outage maps with BWL and Consumers for updates.

