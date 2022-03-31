Grand Ledge animal sanctuary to celebrate horse’s 40th birthday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who calls himself JMan has invited everyone to his 40th birthday.

Related: World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

He’s not who you’d think he is. Jman is a white horse at the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge.

He hasn’t always lived there. The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age.

While 40 years old may sound like it’s time for a mid-life crisis, it’s 138 years old in human years.

“The average age is 25-30. He’s the second one I’ve had in the 40s,” said Vick Worthy, with the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary. “The other one I got at 37 as well.”

If you’d like to help Jman celebrate his birthday, you can stop by Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a meet-and-treat, crafts, tours and more.

Jman is asking for hay cubes, salt blocks, heated food bowls, horse blankets, stall mats and enrichment toys.

More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.