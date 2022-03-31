Advertisement

Grand Ledge animal sanctuary to celebrate horse’s 40th birthday

Grand Ledge animal sanctuary to celebrate horse’s 40th birthday
By Amy Lane
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who calls himself JMan has invited everyone to his 40th birthday.

Related: World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

He’s not who you’d think he is. Jman is a white horse at the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge.

He hasn’t always lived there. The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age.

While 40 years old may sound like it’s time for a mid-life crisis, it’s 138 years old in human years.

“The average age is 25-30. He’s the second one I’ve had in the 40s,” said Vick Worthy, with the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary. “The other one I got at 37 as well.”

If you’d like to help Jman celebrate his birthday, you can stop by Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a meet-and-treat, crafts, tours and more.

Jman is asking for hay cubes, salt blocks, heated food bowls, horse blankets, stall mats and enrichment toys.

More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Part shortage prompts GM Lansing Grand River Plant closure -- What happens next?
Michigan Beef Expo returns to Michigan State University Pavilion
Lansing salon, nonprofit team up to supply women with hygiene essentials