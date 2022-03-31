Genesee County to receive funding for state park at former GM site

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Genesee County will receive funding for a new state park.

The details were announced Thursday at a press conference in Flint featuring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several other state and municipal officials.

This will be the 104th state park in Michigan.

“We appreciate the state of Michigan’s investment in turning Chevy Commons into the first and only state park in Genesee County,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “This is a great opportunity to revitalize an area in our community that will remain free and open to all Flint residents.”

The park will be at the home of the old General Motors plant, Chevy Commons or more commonly referred to as “Chevy in the Hole.” Funding for the park is coming from the $4.8 billion bipartisan “Building Michigan Together” legislation the governor signed into law in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

The legislation also includes funding to fix roads and bridges, replace lead pipes and protect drinking water, expand high-speed internet, improve both state and local parks, and build affordable housing across the state.

“Michiganders love our pristine parks and majestic outdoor spaces. Over the last couple of years, attendance at state parks reached historic highs as people sought space to unwind and safely connect with their friends and loved ones,” Whitmer said. “Our parks support so many jobs and local economies too, empowering tourism and recreation small businesses across the state.”

