Funding for Lansing Fire Department equipment highlighted in Mayor Schor’s budget proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is pushing for more funding for the city’s fire department. Aging fire equipment is one of the issues addressed in the mayor’s budget proposal.

Background: Schor presents 2023 budget to Lansing City Council

According to the mayor, the fire department is in need of many upgrades to the stations including trucks and other essential equipment. He says to continue providing service to the community the department has to constantly repair old equipment to keep it running and the costs can add up quickly.

Mayor Schor continued, saying the challenge is finding money to pay for the upgrades needed.

“We have our general fund, and we can use what we can from there, but we don’t have a million dollars for one piece of equipment out of the general fund because of our fleet needs,” Mayor Schor said. “So that’s been a big part of the challenge.”

The mayor tells News 10 that his office is exploring a variety of options and will continue to look at ways to supply additional funding to Lansing’s fire department.

