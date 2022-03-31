Advertisement

Former Tigers Pitcher Signs With Brewers

With the St. Stanislaus baseball team, numbers are the ultimate truth-teller, provided by HitTrax
With the St. Stanislaus baseball team, numbers are the ultimate truth-teller, provided by HitTrax(WLOX Sports)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a $1.25 million, one-year league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old Ureña went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings. He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
Western Michigan students students help solve 35-year-old cold case
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium
World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

Latest News

MSU basketball players Christie, Bingham entering NBA Draft
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) reacts after his team's overtime victory over North Carolina...
Purdue Loses Key Basketball Player
WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage
Umpires To Be Heard By Fans This Season
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game...
Dodgers Make Trade With White Sox
Lansing Lugnuts Crowd
Lansing Lugnuts Arrive in Town Saturday