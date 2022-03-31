Advertisement

Five MSU Hockey Players Reportedly in Transfer Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State reportedly has five hockey players in the transfer portal and only one, goalie Drew DeRidder has found a new home. DeRidder has one Covid provided extra year and he has signed with North Dakota. The others reportedly are senior brothers Cole and Charles Krygier, both from Novi; Okemos’ Adam Goodsir and defenseman Aiden Gallacher who just finished his sophomore season. Across the country there are 182 hockey players at the division one level in the portal and only 11 have found a new campus. In the Big Ten, Michigan State’s five in the portal join two from Penn State and there are none from any of the other five Big Ten hockey schools.

