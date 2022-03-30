Advertisement

West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A killer’s vehicle will be taken off the streets for good.

The minivan, owned by a man who killed two women in Michigan, will be destroyed. A judge has sided with Muskegon County prosecutors, who asked to get rid of Jeffrey Willis’s Dodge Grand Caravan.

Willis used the van when he shot and killed Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging in 2014, and when he kidnapped and killed Jessica Herringa in 2013. Herringa’s body has never been found.

Prosecutors say the minivan is no longer needed, because Willis has used up all his appeals. It was seen on surveillance video at the gas station where Jessica Heeringa was working when she disappeared.

Police didn’t find the van until three years later, when a teenager told police Willis tried to kidnap her in the same van. The county has paid more than 100-thousand dollars to store it since then.

