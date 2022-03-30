Advertisement

Rainy, windy afternoon ahead - plus lightning and falcons!

But temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s!
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In line with late March in Michigan, a rainy, windy afternoon is expected on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s.

Winds will be gusty Wednesday and Thursday with the strongest winds early Thursday morning. That’s when winds will gust to near 40 mph but they should begin to relax into the afternoon.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 30, 2022

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: 6° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: 7º 1954

