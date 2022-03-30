Rainy, windy afternoon ahead - plus lightning and falcons!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In line with late March in Michigan, a rainy, windy afternoon is expected on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s.

Winds will be gusty Wednesday and Thursday with the strongest winds early Thursday morning. That’s when winds will gust to near 40 mph but they should begin to relax into the afternoon.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 30, 2022

Average High: 51º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1998

Lansing Record Low: 6° 1887

Jackson Record High: 79º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1954

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.