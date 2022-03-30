Advertisement

Spartans head west for NCAA womens gymnastics tournament

The Spartans have not competed on a national stage like this since 2016.
The Spartans left for the Emerald City on Monday for their first tournament appearance in six years.
By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Michigan State University’s gymnastics team will be competing in the NCAA tournament in Seattle.

The Spartans left for the Emerald City on Monday for their first tournament appearance in six years. MSU is heading into the NCAA regional competition as a #12 seed.

The Spartans have not competed on a national stage like this since 2016.

MSU’s gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe says it’s exciting to be toward the upper echelon of the Big 10 and that he wants to see what his team can do.

“We’ve had some great success this season, we’re really thrilled about it, and we want to see how far we can go,” coach Rowe said.

And the gymnasts share the same excitement as their coach. “I’m excited to be there, the team is excited to be there,” senior Lea Mitchell said. “I don’t think words can truly explain.”

There are 36 teams in the NCAA gymnastics tournament. The Spartans are one of nine teams in the Seattle region trying to move on to the next round.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

