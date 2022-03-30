Record-high 4.35 million Americans quit their jobs in February

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In February, a record-high 4.35 million American workers quit their jobs. It’s a pandemic-produced phenomenon known as “the great resignation.”

A representative with Michigan Works! explained to News 10 there are several reasons why this is happening.

“Really the top two reasons are lower pay and then a lack of career advancement opportunities,” said Ryan Hundt. “That is primarily impacting lower-wage workers which is causing them to look for employment opportunities elsewhere or beyond where they may be currently working right now.”

Hundt also says he’s seeing an increasing number of people going into the trades.

“While we’ve seen a pretty significant decline in enrollment at community colleges and other proprietary schools for other careers it seems as though that skilled trades piece really is either maintaining or even increasing slightly here in Michigan and throughout the country.”

Studies show that before the pandemic, there were typically more unemployed people than job openings. Last month, however, there were 1.8 openings for every unemployed person.

