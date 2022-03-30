Prosecutors rest their case in Whitmer kidnapping trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecution has rested in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The defendants are Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. They are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy, accused of planning to use guns and explosives to kidnap Michigan’s Governor in order to force political change, centering mainly around outrage the group expressed over being required to wear masks during the pandemic.

Wednesday, prosecutors finished presenting their case against the defendants. The case included testimony from undercover FBI agents, an informant and two men who pleaded guilty to avoid trial. They also had recordings of the four, made over the course of months.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask earlier told a Grand Rapids federal court, “They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders.”

Fox, Croft and Harris face additional charges related to explosives.

Defense lawyers claim it was a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents and informants. They will next have an opportunity to present their case, during which the defendants will have the opportunity to testify on their own behalf if they choose.

In prior stages of the trial, the defense has argued that their clients were not wholly involved, being ignorant of or not an active participant in some parts of the plan, such as surveillance of the Governor’s home or discussions on planting explosives.

