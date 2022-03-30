Advertisement

Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer

Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man from Ovid was killed Tuesday after falling 60-70 feet.

According to authorities, the man was working as a commercial Lansing-based tree trimmer when he fell just before 12:45 p.m. at a home in Clay Banks Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Police said they don’t believe foul play was involved and described the man’s death as a “tragic accident.”

