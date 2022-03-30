Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man from Ovid was killed Tuesday after falling 60-70 feet.

According to authorities, the man was working as a commercial Lansing-based tree trimmer when he fell just before 12:45 p.m. at a home in Clay Banks Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Police said they don’t believe foul play was involved and described the man’s death as a “tragic accident.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.