Nassar investigation: Senators accuse Attorney General of taking ‘no action’ to protect victims

They say people at the Department of Justice have not been reprimanded for failing to protect victims.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sexual abuse survivors from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case, including Jordyn Wieber (5th R), listen during a hearing before the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security Subcommittee of Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee July 24, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was to focus on changes made by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), USA Gymnastics (USAG), and Michigan State University (MSU) to protect Olympic and amateur athletes from abuse. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two US Senators are accusing the US Attorney General of failing to protect the victims of Larry Nassar.

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) have sent a letter, which can be read in full at the end of this article, to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of taking “little to no action” to reprimand people at the Department of Justice who they say did not protect victims of Larry Nassar. That includes former US Olympic Committee Chair Scott Blackmun.

Blackmun is accused of lying to Congress during the Nassar investigation.

“The Department’s response to the OIG report cannot end there. The fact that this review is based, at least in part, on new information that has come to light—more than six years after the Nassar allegations were first reported to the FBI—suggests that there might be more that the FBI and the Department missed,” the senators wrote in their letter to Garland.

John Manly, the lead attorney representing survivors of sexual assault by the former Olympic gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor responded saying:

AG Garland has not responded to the letter.

