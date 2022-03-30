Nassar investigation: Senators accuse Attorney General of taking ‘no action’ to protect victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two US Senators are accusing the US Attorney General of failing to protect the victims of Larry Nassar.

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) have sent a letter, which can be read in full at the end of this article, to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of taking “little to no action” to reprimand people at the Department of Justice who they say did not protect victims of Larry Nassar. That includes former US Olympic Committee Chair Scott Blackmun.

Blackmun is accused of lying to Congress during the Nassar investigation.

“The Department’s response to the OIG report cannot end there. The fact that this review is based, at least in part, on new information that has come to light—more than six years after the Nassar allegations were first reported to the FBI—suggests that there might be more that the FBI and the Department missed,” the senators wrote in their letter to Garland.

John Manly, the lead attorney representing survivors of sexual assault by the former Olympic gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor responded saying:

AG Garland has not responded to the letter.

