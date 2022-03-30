Advertisement

In My View: Detroit truly is a sports town

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
DETROIT (WILX) - Good for the Detroit Sports Commission landing the 2024 NFL draft, no easy feat.

Detroit is truly a sports town, even if the four pro teams aren’t very good and haven’t been for some time. The PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic each summer, in my view, will just continue to grow. And the city will look great in time for the draft.

Other events will come to Detroit and probably showcase the city in a good light, even if the general news and the four pro teams don’t always do so.

