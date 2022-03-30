Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18

Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground in Kawaihae.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet and HawaiiNewsNow staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man will spend 30 years in prison for raping an elderly woman at a campground in June 2019.

Authorities said Zeth Browder was 18 when he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a campground in Kawaihae, located on the northwest part of the island of Hawaii.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found Browder guilty in December 2021 of sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Browder is from Hilo, Hawaii – about 65 miles from where the attack took place on the other side of the island. The victim lives in Colorado.

Browder did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old
Michigan judge rules convicted murder's van will be destroyed
West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student killed in S.C. middle school shooting, sheriff says; suspect in custody
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press...
White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Michigan State University Police
Hundreds of surveillance cameras updated, installed across MSU residence halls
Hundreds of surveillance cameras updated, installed across MSU residence halls