Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead
A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old
Michigan judge rules convicted murder's van will be destroyed
West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

Latest News

Strong winds bring big problems
News 10 Weather: Strong winds bring big problems
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility, calls GOP bills ‘wrong’
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
Sean Fiore, 38, was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
GRAPHIC: Man gets 27 years in prison for hiring woman to create torture videos for his sexual pleasure
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law