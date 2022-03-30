LGBTQ+ Michiganders concerned about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 1,000 miles away, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law Monday.

Read: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Josh Holliday is a gay man living in Owosso. He’s concerned and said it’s important to talk about gender identity while a child’s mind is developing.

“Policies and laws, like this bill, are just oppressive mechanisms that affect the growth and development of the next generation,” said Holliday. “It makes you wonder how can we, as a society, move forward to support and celebrate uniqueness of each person.”

Sophia Lentz and her girlfriend are worried about what the policy means not only for children in the classroom, but those at home.

“Me personally being being a lesbian in the community, like my girlfriend and I, how are we going to have a child and them go to school and not able to speak up about you know, their parents?”

She said if this bill was signed into law when she was in school, she would have been confused about her own identity.

“Oh, I feelings for the same sex like, okay. You know, like what does it mean to be truly me?”

Critics argue the “Don’t Say Gay” bill singles out LGBTQ+ families and households. Claude Johnson-Perry said taking these discussions out of the classroom can only hurt children.

“I don’t think that I’d be entirely honest with myself. I think I’d be too scared,” Johnson-Perry said. “I don’t know that I would be able to live a genuine life, honestly.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.