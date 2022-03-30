Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old

A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A family is suing Grand Ledge Public Schools in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy.

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Eaton County against the district. According to the lawsuit, Malachi Williams was riding his bicycle home after school when he was run over by a school bus on May 17, 2021. Police said the bus was leaving the school at the time of the collision.

Background: Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus

The lawsuit -- filed by Eric Williams, Malachi Williams’ father -- claims the boy was “completely within the designated crosswalk when the school bus driver turned without ensuring the crosswalk was clear of children.” It alleges the bus driver was looking left as they turned right and did not see Malachi.

The child was taken to Sparrow Hospital, where he died shortly after.

The lawsuit alleges negligent operation of a government-owned vehicle and gross negligence took part and seeks damages for the family from the district and the bus driver.

The full complaint filed can be read below:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

