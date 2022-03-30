Jaguars Extend Deal With Defensive End

ACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract to give them an athletic pass rusher to play opposite defensive end Josh Allen and potentially alongside rookie Aiden Hutchinson. Key is coming off his best year, recording 6 1/2 sacks for San Francisco while playing with Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.

