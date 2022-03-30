Advertisement

Huge Women’s Crowd in Barcelona

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - A world-record crowd for a women’s soccer match of more than 91,000 people watched Barcelona defeat Real (ray-AL’) Madrid 5-2 today in the Champions League at the Camp Nou Stadium. Organizers said 91,553 people were in attendance in Barcelona. The previous record for any women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. At the 2012 Olympic final in London there were 80,203 people as the United States defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal. The previous club record was 60,739 in a Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old
Michigan judge rules convicted murder's van will be destroyed
West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

Latest News

Notre Dame players, including forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) stand on...
Wesley Leaving Notre Dame Basketball
UNCUT: Cardinals manager Mike Matheny on Opening Day in St. Louis
Royals Extend Their Manager’s Contract
With the St. Stanislaus baseball team, numbers are the ultimate truth-teller, provided by HitTrax
Former Tigers Pitcher Signs With Brewers
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Five MSU Hockey Players Reportedly in Transfer Portal
LSU Tigers
Baseball Rules Finalized For This Season