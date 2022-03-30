Huge Women’s Crowd in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - A world-record crowd for a women’s soccer match of more than 91,000 people watched Barcelona defeat Real (ray-AL’) Madrid 5-2 today in the Champions League at the Camp Nou Stadium. Organizers said 91,553 people were in attendance in Barcelona. The previous record for any women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. At the 2012 Olympic final in London there were 80,203 people as the United States defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal. The previous club record was 60,739 in a Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019.

