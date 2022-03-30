Advertisement

Happy Petsday!

Who’s got pet pictures to help us get through the rest of the week?
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s healthy to take a pause from time to time and appreciate the good things in life. That’s why every Wednesday is ‘Petsday’ on WILX.com.

On Petsday we ask News 10 viewers to share their pictures of pets. Dogs, cats, hamsters, horses, parrots or piranhas: If your pet makes you happy, share a picture here and help brighten someone else’s day.

Submit your photos, which may be used in newscasts, with the form below!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old
Michigan judge rules convicted murder's van will be destroyed
West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

Latest News

Jman (left) will celebrate his 40th birthday at Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary on April 2, 2022.
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary to celebrate horse’s 40th birthday
‘The students keep me going’ -- Grand Ledge teacher receives Teacher of the Year award
Williamston's emotional state championship win
What Williamston’s state basketball championship means for the community
change caption before publishing
‘Autism’s Got Talent Michigan’ contest accepting entries