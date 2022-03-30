Fire at Owosso garage sends one to hospital

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital this morning after a fire at the Shiawassee Area Transit Agency service garage in Owosso Township.

Fire agencies from nearby communities were called in to help the township crew Tuesday afternoon. The fire chief tells News 10 the truck bays in the bus garage were heavily damaged, but the offices in the building were saved.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

As for the injured man who was taken to the hospital, it is not yet known how badly he was hurt.

