FDA approves fourth COVID shot for vulnerable groups

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine Tuesday for people 50 and up and for those who are immunocompromised.

Read: FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

How regularly can we expect to roll up our sleeves? Health officials have explained the COVID vaccine could be looked at similarly to the flu shot, where it becomes a seasonal ordeal.

Additionally, the latest dose is mainly a protection against those who are vulnerable to the new variant.

“It is safer to think about having this fourth shot sooner, rather than later,” said Dr. Kavita Patel. “So the fourth shot is like basically a seasonal recommendation, and I think Americans will have to get used to the idea.”

Patel said most medical experts are glad that Pfizer has been approved for a second booster dose for people 50 and older.

“FDA felt that those who are 50 and over have such a high incidence of chronic diseases that they too would benefit enough to justify it,” said Dr. Michael Zaroukian, with Sparrow System.

Zaroukian understands the need for the booster, but said it’s hard to tell how many more times we can expect to roll up our sleeves to protect ourselves against coronavirus.

“Whether or not this will be an ongoing trend is hard to say, depending on what happens with variants,” Zaroukian said.

The good news is that there’s currently a downhill slope in cases and there isn’t an expected surge in the future.

Related: Michigan to release COVID data weekly due to declining numbers

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.