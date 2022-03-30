Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,550 new cases, 72 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,550 new cases of COVID and 72 deaths Wednesday.

The deaths announced includes 74 deaths identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 775 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,078,951 cases and 32,830 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 386 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.

The state’s positivity rate increased from Friday’s 3.10% to 4.46%.

Starting April 4, Michigan will switch to reporting COVID data once per week due to declining numbers.

Related: FDA approves fourth COVID shot for vulnerable groups

As of March 30, 2022, there are officially 7,924 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,680 14 195 Eaton County 22,197 29 373 Ingham County 53,173 112 722 Jackson County 34,188 86 523 Shiawassee County 14,294 15 212

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.