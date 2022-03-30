Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,550 new cases, 72 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 30, 2022, there are officially 7,924 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,550 new cases of COVID and 72 deaths Wednesday.

The deaths announced includes 74 deaths identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 775 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,078,951 cases and 32,830 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 386 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.

The state’s positivity rate increased from Friday’s 3.10% to 4.46%.

Starting April 4, Michigan will switch to reporting COVID data once per week due to declining numbers.

Related: FDA approves fourth COVID shot for vulnerable groups

As of March 30, 2022, there are officially 7,924 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,68014195
Eaton County22,19729373
Ingham County53,173112722
Jackson County34,18886523
Shiawassee County14,29415212

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old
Michigan judge rules convicted murder's van will be destroyed
West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

Latest News

Your Health: Can your gut bacteria impact cancer treatments?
‘Honored to lead’ -- Physician trained at MSU takes helm at Sparrow
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
Michigan State University COVID precautions
Changes to Michigan State University’s COVID policies cause confusion
Your Health: New technology to help hearing