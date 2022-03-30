Changes to Michigan State University’s COVID policies cause confusion

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s confusion at Michigan State University over its latest mask policies.

Fans are allowed to cheer on the Spartans at the Breslin Center, but students still have to strap on a face covering for class.

“It’s a little confusing,” said MSU sophomore Ethan Fiske. “There’s multiple steps to it.”

Fiske is one of multiple MSU students confused about the policy. He said he usually wears the mask to make sure he’s complying in spaces that require them.

“Just in classes for like an hour and a half is not too bad,” Fiske said. “Especially when I can walk into most buildings these days.”

“I always leave a couple in my bag,” said MSU junior Bo Stockbridge. ”But I kind of walk in and hesitate whether I’m wearing one or not?”

Stockbridge said there’s a lot of students who disregard masking altogether.

“A lot of kids don’t wear one going in because a lot of kids wear one in class,” Stockbridge said. “Sometimes professors yell at you and sometimes they have it down around their nose.”

According to MSU spokesperson Dan Olson, students are required to wear them in the classrooms and research labs, unless the lab is designed for one person and there’s a door that can shut.

There’s also no masking for sporting events since the majority of them will be outdoors.

While the Wharton Center doesn’t require masks, some of the touring shows do.

“Shows, like ‘Hamilton,’ do say they want a COVID policy. They’re requiring everyone to wear masks,” said Bob Hoffman, with Wharton. “That’s part of the contract we have with them.”

A big reason for the masking policies put in place by companies like “Hamilton,” is the fact that they have to sing and dance, so their health is extremely important.

“They’re touring all across North America, so they want to keep their actors and performers and cast members as safe as possible,” Hoffman said.

He added the Wharton Center will be staffed with security to ensure the masking rules are being followed.

“Hamilton” will be at the Wharton through April 10.

