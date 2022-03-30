Advertisement

Celtics Hope To Get Williams Back

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of New Orleans Pelicans...
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. The team says Williams underwent a partial knee meniscectomy Wednesday morning at a Boston hospital. He was hurt Sunday against Minnesota. Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season. The loss of Williams comes at a time the Celtics (47-29) are making a push for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 24 of 29 games and are a game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who visit on Wednesday night.

