Celebrate Jeopardy!’s 58th birthday

By Amy Lyman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 58 years ago to the day Wednesday, the first episode of “Jeopardy!” aired on NBC.

In honor of the big birthday, viewers can retake the “Anytime Test,” the show’s contestant test. For every person who takes the test, “Jeopardy!” will donating $5.80 toward Alex Trebek’s favorite charity: Stand Up To Cancer.

Delta Township’s Elizabeth Johnson appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2018.

“It’s really awesome to be on the set, to see the bright colors, to know you’re getting to live out a dream,” Johnson said. “When people asked about my bucket list, being on ‘Jeopardy!’ -- That was it. It was incredible to play in person the game I had been playing along with on TV for decades.”

You can take the “Jeopardy!” Contestant Test on its official website here.

