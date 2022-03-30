Brock Fletcher shares some tips when it comes to selling your home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When it comes to selling your home, even in a seller’s market, there are some things you should avoid doing--and things you should be doing--to make the process a little easier. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, stopped by Studio 10 and shared some tips of what NOT to do when selling your home.

Plus, we learned more about the current real estate market in and around the Lansing area. Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.