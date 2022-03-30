Alcohol believed to be a factor in Jackson County collision that killed 81-year-old woman
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An 81-year-old woman died Wednesday after being hospitalized for several days with injuries from a head-on collision.
The crash happened Friday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, a man driving a pickup truck on Bunkerhill Road, near Hawkins Road, attempted to pass multiple vehicles when he collided head-on with a vehicle carrying the woman -- identified as Glenda Maynard -- and an 84-year-old man.
They were rushed to a hospital. The 84-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said multiple witnesses reported the driver of the truck was driving recklessly prior to the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related:
- Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on collision on US-127 that seriously injured 2
- Michigan State Police help reunite loose dog with family
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.