Alcohol believed to be a factor in Jackson County collision that killed 81-year-old woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An 81-year-old woman died Wednesday after being hospitalized for several days with injuries from a head-on collision.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, a man driving a pickup truck on Bunkerhill Road, near Hawkins Road, attempted to pass multiple vehicles when he collided head-on with a vehicle carrying the woman -- identified as Glenda Maynard -- and an 84-year-old man.

They were rushed to a hospital. The 84-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said multiple witnesses reported the driver of the truck was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.