Advertisement

Alcohol believed to be a factor in Jackson County collision that killed 81-year-old woman

Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Jackson County crash
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An 81-year-old woman died Wednesday after being hospitalized for several days with injuries from a head-on collision.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, a man driving a pickup truck on Bunkerhill Road, near Hawkins Road, attempted to pass multiple vehicles when he collided head-on with a vehicle carrying the woman -- identified as Glenda Maynard -- and an 84-year-old man.

They were rushed to a hospital. The 84-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said multiple witnesses reported the driver of the truck was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
A 9-year-old boy was killed May 17, 2021 after being struck by a school bus in Grand Ledge.
Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old
Michigan judge rules convicted murder's van will be destroyed
West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

Latest News

The cost of lumber has tripled since August.
Cost of home improvements on the rise again
POLL: Will the release of one million barrels of oil per day help gas prices?
MSU professor doesn’t expect gas prices to drop anytime soon
GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting