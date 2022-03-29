Your Health: Who might be at risk of long COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You survived your COVID infection, but just when you believe your symptoms are subsiding, they never quite go away.

The condition is called long COVID and patients that have it experience symptoms even after the initial infection has cleared. Now new research is providing some clues into who may be most at risk of getting long COVID.

From music lessons to shooting hoops, Jane Storie -- a mother of two -- always has to stay on top of her game. But three months after she cleared a COVID infection, lingering symptoms threw her off her game.

“I was having a hard time breathing. I felt like my lungs were burning,” Storie said. “I told my husband I think I have COVID again.”

Storie was actually experiencing long COVID, a condition with prolonged symptoms from her COVID infection.

“We’re seeing long COVID symptoms in about 10%-30% of patients who had COVID infections,” said Dr. Sapna Kripalani.

Initially, it was believed that people with severe COVID infections were the ones most likely to get long COVID, but those with mild infections are also getting it.

Researchers from Seattle have found having the presence of certain autoantibodies -- which are antibodies that mistakenly attack the body in autoimmune diseases -- can put you at risk. They found the autoantibodies present in 60% of patients with long COVID.

Other risk factors include having type 2 diabetes, and a reactivated Epstein-Barr virus -- a type of herpes virus. Your gender may also play a role.

A Hong Kong study found that the bacteria in your gut might also play a factor in whether someone will develop long COVID. They found COVID-19 patients with healthy gut bacteria were less likely to develop long COVID.

