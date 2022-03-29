Advertisement

It’s spring in Michigan, so winter weather advisories are on the way

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wintery mix is on the way, but it won’t last long. Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the updates.

A mixture of sleet and freezing rain are expected tonight. Icing accumulation will be trace amounts to near a tenth of an inch in Barry, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Precipitation will develop after dark tonight and continue through the night. Initially the precipitation will be in the form of sleet before changing to freezing rain and then rain.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 29, 2022

  • Average High: 50º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 1905
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 10º 1923

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Martin Delmar Quillen IV
Meridian Township police seek 30-year-old wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

Police asking for help finding missing Owosso children
Ayverie and Rosie Buford
Police need help finding missing Owosso children
Police say the two that were taken out of the water were an adult and a child.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital