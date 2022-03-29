It’s spring in Michigan, so winter weather advisories are on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wintery mix is on the way, but it won’t last long. Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the updates.

A mixture of sleet and freezing rain are expected tonight. Icing accumulation will be trace amounts to near a tenth of an inch in Barry, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Precipitation will develop after dark tonight and continue through the night. Initially the precipitation will be in the form of sleet before changing to freezing rain and then rain.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 29, 2022

Average High: 50º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1905

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1887

Jackson Record High: 77º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 10º 1923

