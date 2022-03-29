Advertisement

Will Woods Play the Masters?

Fans await Tiger Woods on the 18th green at Bellrive during the PGA Championship
Fans await Tiger Woods on the 18th green at Bellrive during the PGA Championship(KMOV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WILX) -Tiger Woods is at Augusta National and the golf world is wondering: Will he play in the Masters? Various plane-tracking websites showed a Gulfstream registered to Woods leaving South Florida for Augusta on Tuesday, and a Twitter account showed the private jet on the runway. That ramped up speculation Woods might play the Masters just 14 months after he shattered his right leg in a car crash. Woods doesn’t have to decide whether to play until the tournament starts next week. He has said the key will be whether he can play and walk. He played with his son in December while riding in a cart.

