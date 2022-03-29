WIC benefits temporarily extended through September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you receive Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits, you have more money to buy fruits and vegetables through the end of September.

The benefits bump is part of legislation signed by President Joe Biden.

Michigan residents can learn more about the Michigan WIC program at its official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.