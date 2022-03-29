Watching Your Wallet: Understanding student loans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average amount of debt carried by those who graduated in 2020 is nearly $30,000.

There’s usually a grace period after a student graduates college before their first loan payments are due. This is why it’s so important to have a conversation with your children about how student loans work. Show them how to log into the portal and how to make payments.

“Students are not aware that once they graduate that student loan if they have a student loan will follow them the rest of their life even if they declare bankruptcy,” said Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union. “It’s very difficult to pull a student loan default from your credit report.”

They need to understand that the federal government can garnish their wages and take their tax returns if they don’t pay.

If your child is about to go to college and hasn’t signed up for any loans yet, teach them the ins and outs of credit. So, they understand how much they’ll owe and especially how long it will take to pay it all off.

