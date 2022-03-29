Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter 109 honored in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Vietnam veterans were honored at a commemorative event Tuesday at Village Oak Church.

Background: Jackson hosting event to honor Vietnam veterans

Brenda Nora, Chaplain and event organizer, said she knew they needed to host this year after Chapter 109 won the 2021 National Chapter of the Year award.

“So the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution are cosponsoring this event today. One of our goals, our mission of goals, is to promote patriotism and honor our veterans,” Nora said. “The other part of it is, most of the people in our chapter either had a brother, or a dad or somebody that served in Vietnam, so it’s close to everybody’s heart.”

The entire community was invited to take part in the event. There were exhibits, ceremonies, live music, prayer, awards, and mementos guests could take home.

Their two main goals were to honor the Veterans & to educate the community about their unique struggles.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.