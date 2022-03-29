Advertisement

Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital

Police say an adult and a child were taken out of the water.
BREAKING
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire and Rescue crews were called to Lake Lansing Tuesday around 9 a.m. after receiving calls of people in the water and a kayak nearby.

Read: Police need help finding missing Owosso children

When first responders arrived on the scene, they saw two people were underwater. Authorities say the two that were taken out of the water were an adult and a child. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The emergency crews say that a kayak was near the scene of the incident, but is unclear if it was related to this incident.

The crews went on to say while they cannot confirm the condition of the two, they do expect it to be serious. Authorities also did not confirm if the two are related.

This is a developing story, WILX will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

