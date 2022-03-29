Advertisement

Twins Add Pitcher Archer

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, left, fist bumps pitcher Sonny Gray (54) during baseball...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, left, fist bumps pitcher Sonny Gray (54) during baseball batting practice at Hammond Stadium Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract. Archer gives the Twins a potential boost for their rotation. He is a two-time All-Star who’s coming off an injury-ruined season. The 33-year-old Archer made five starts and one relief appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 with a 4.66 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. He was sidelined for the majority of the season with tightness in his forearm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Ayverie and Rosie Buford
UPDATE: Missing Owosso children have been found
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to...
Browns Agree to Deal With Center Pocic
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville to Play Again in London
Chicago Bears
Bears Sign Siemian
Fans await Tiger Woods on the 18th green at Bellrive during the PGA Championship
Will Woods Play the Masters?