Schor presents 2023 budget to Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor has sent his 2023 budget proposal over to Lansing City Council.

He proposes spending more than $241 million, more than a 1% jump from the 2022 budget. Here are some of the highlights:

Addition of new staff members Including a Public Information Coordinator for Lansing Police A part-time legal assistant for the city attorney

Road and street repairs

Equipment upgrades to the fire department

The city council will now review the mayor’s spending plan. They have until May 16 to adopt a new budget.

