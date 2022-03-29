Advertisement

Schor presents 2023 budget to Lansing City Council

He proposes spending more than $241 million.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor has sent his 2023 budget proposal over to Lansing City Council.

He proposes spending more than $241 million, more than a 1% jump from the 2022 budget. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Addition of new staff members
    • Including a Public Information Coordinator for Lansing Police
    • A part-time legal assistant for the city attorney
  • Road and street repairs
  • Equipment upgrades to the fire department

The city council will now review the mayor’s spending plan. They have until May 16 to adopt a new budget.

