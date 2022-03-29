Police need help finding missing Owosso children
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two children are missing, and police are asking for help finding them.
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Ayverie and Rosie Buford, ages 3 and 2. Both children are wearing a White Adidas Tinkerbell T-shirt.
On March 18, the mother of the children, Kylee Burford, obtained a Personal Protection Order on Jared Burford from the 30th Circuit Court in Lansing Michigan.
Police say they have now been taken from their home in Owosso by Jared Burford. Surveillance video from a nearby business appears to show him leaving the area carrying both children.
Jared Burford is described as 25 years-old, 5′8″ and 130 pounds, with tattoos on his both forearms, upper arms and his chest. He was last seen leaving the apartment in Owosso Michigan possibly heading to Tennessee.
It is unknown what type of vehicle he may be driving. If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Officer Kevin Lenkart at 989-752-0580.
