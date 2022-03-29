In My View: Where does Williamston’s unbeaten team rank among the local greats?

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Way to go Williamston boys basketball, another state title for a different mid Michigan team!

Where does it rank all time in our area? I don’t rank these teams vey well other than Sexton’s 2011 and 2012 state champs, who were the two best teams I saw in this area. And, the 1977 Everett team had the best state title player of course in Earvin Johnson.

The fact is Williamston finished 27-0, and it’s hard to do better than that. It’s a season for the ages in our area to be sure. Way to go Hornets, there will be lifetime memories for your efforts in your community.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.