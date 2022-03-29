Advertisement

Missing Owosso children found, investigation continues

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two young children who were reported missing from Owosso have been found. Ayverie and Rosie Burford, ages 3 and 2, were located in Ohio.

Background: Owosso Police asking for public’s help in finding missing children

On March 18, the mother of the children, Kylee Burford, obtained a Personal Protection Order on Jared Burford from the 30th Circuit Court in Lansing Michigan.

When Kylee discovered the children missing, police reviewed surveillance video from Lume Cannabis in Downtown Owosso. That video appeared to show Jared leaving the area carrying both children. From their initial inquiries, investigators knew that Burford had family in Tennessee and were able to find out a description of the vehicle.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued to the public Tuesday morning for the children, warning that Jared may have been taking them to Tennessee.

Owosso Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart told News 10 that Burford was pulled over in Ohio shortly afterwards, on his way to Tennessee.

“He is in custody, we are working on getting charges, but, he will be lodged somewhere in Ohio,” Director Lenkart said.

Authorities located the car in Central Ohio on a highway Using a satellite and other technology in accordance with their County Central Dispatch. Ohio police then stopped the car, locating both the children and Jared Burford.

The Owosso Police Department said they are working with Ohio State Police for a safe return of the children. The case remains under investigation.

