Michigan DNR reminds people to be safe on the water following tragedy

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to stay safe around the water.

A 4-year-old boy died and a 33-year-old woman was hospitalized after falling into Lake Lansing Tuesday morning.

The DNR said the water is still dangerously high and cold this time of year.

“Hyperthermia can set in very very quickly,” said DNR Corporal Jill Miller.

That’s why Miller recommends people dress in layers in case they fall in the water.

“If you were to fall in, don’t take off the wet clothing because that’s what’s creating a little barrier to keep the heat in,” said Miller.

She added it is best to stay calm after falling in to try to prevent hyperthermia.

“It will happen a whole lot quicker if you’re splashing around and trying to move and you’re going to exhaust yourself really quickly,” said Miller. “Just a short period of time before your body kind of shuts down at that point,” said Miller. “Just a short period of time before your body kind of shuts down at that point.”

She said the best thing anyone going on the water can do is to wear a life vest. The U.S. Coast Guard estimates a life jacket would save 80% of people who drown.

But Miller said if that doesn’t happen, it’s best to try and help people from out of the water by reaching or throwing something to them.

“The last thing you want to do is try to go into the water yourself. If you have to, put on a life jacket because the person that’s drowning is going to panic and do anything they can to keep their head above water,” said Miller.

A new federal rule goes into effect on April 20, 2022, requiring fire extinguishers on motorboats. You can learn more about the rule here.

