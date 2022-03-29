Mason’s pink school house to open to visitors Saturday

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for a fun history lesson over spring break -- or just in general -- you can head out to Mason to check out its little pink school.

The school was built in 1854 and is now maintained by the Mason Area Historical Society.

The school will be open for visitors Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

More information can be found on the Mason Area Historical Society’s official website here.

