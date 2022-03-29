Advertisement

Mason’s pink school house to open to visitors Saturday

Mason’s pink school house to open to visitors Saturday
By Amy Lyman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for a fun history lesson over spring break -- or just in general -- you can head out to Mason to check out its little pink school.

The school was built in 1854 and is now maintained by the Mason Area Historical Society.

The school will be open for visitors Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

More information can be found on the Mason Area Historical Society’s official website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
Ayverie and Rosie Buford
UPDATE: Missing Owosso children have been found

Latest News

‘I have a mission’ -- Man biking across America for democracy stops in Lansing
'I have a mission' -- Man bikes across USA to bring attention to struggles in Hong Kong
'I have a mission' -- Man biking across America for democracy stops in Lansing
A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter 109 honored in Jackson
The water at Lake Lansing is still much colder than the air temperature.
Michigan DNR reminds people to be safe on the water following tragedy